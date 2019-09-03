Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Boosted Oracle (ORCL) Stake By $398,189; CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A. SPONSORED ADR COLUM (CMTOY) Shorts Up By 66.67%

CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A. SPONSORED ADR COLUM (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) had an increase of 66.67% in short interest. CMTOY’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 66.67% from 600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 10 days are for CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A. SPONSORED ADR COLUM (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)’s short sellers to cover CMTOY’s short positions. It closed at $9.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 2116.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc acquired 7,513 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 7,868 shares with $423,000 value, up from 355 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $173.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 9.44M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.58% above currents $51.89 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Macquarie Research maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. Wedbush maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, March 13. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $53 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, March 15. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack reported 3,528 shares. Hollencrest Cap invested in 62,731 shares. Thomas White Intl has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Modera Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davis R M has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wms Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 118,134 shares. New York-based Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 109,121 were reported by Da Davidson Comm. 7,874 are owned by Mirador Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership. First Personal Ser accumulated 1.47% or 90,022 shares. Wasatch has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parkside Retail Bank Trust invested in 12,836 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management invested in 28,765 shares. 4,736 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited.

