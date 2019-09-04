Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Boosted Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Position By $916,300; Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) SI Increased By 11.2%

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) stake by 1574.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc acquired 13,475 shares as Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 14,331 shares with $981,000 value, up from 856 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co. now has $34.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 3.13M shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) had an increase of 11.2% in short interest. ETRN’s SI was 10.29 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.2% from 9.25 million shares previously. With 1.63M avg volume, 6 days are for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s short sellers to cover ETRN’s short positions. The SI to Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s float is 5.08%. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 3.84 million shares traded or 47.76% up from the average. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equitrans Midstream has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is 54.88% above currents $12.7 stock price. Equitrans Midstream had 3 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water System. It has a 19.54 P/E ratio. The Gathering System segment include 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 333,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission low-pressure gathering lines.

