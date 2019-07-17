Focused Wealth Management Upped Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Trimmed Its Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) stake by 73.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 20,900 shares as Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 7,700 shares with $13.71 million value, down from 28,600 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc (Call) now has $989.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 27.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired 55,610 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 257,661 shares with $2.57M value, up from 202,051 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $90.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 36.88 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION SAYS RUNNING ABOUT 6 WKS LATE ON LEAP DELIVERIES; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 21/05/2018 – Main Street: GE Is Reportedly Looking Into Lowering Its Dividend Again; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.17 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year's $5.07 per share. AMZN's profit will be $2.60B for 95.17 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) stake by 500,000 shares to 39.42 million valued at $40.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 29,250 shares and now owns 34,050 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr stake by 201,583 shares to 1,675 valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 3,412 shares and now owns 3,879 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.