Focused Wealth Management Upped Citigroup (C) Position by $559,302 as Shares Rose; Force Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Autonation (AN)

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 575,337 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Banking One of Top Three Most Used Apps by Americans, 2018 Citi Mobile Banking Study Reveals; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 201,583 shares to 1,675 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 9,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ma reported 0.27% stake. Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,816 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc has invested 0.66% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 3,525 shares. Moreover, Intact Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 125,200 shares. S&Co Inc has invested 0.53% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Patten Patten Tn invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 203,382 are owned by Financial Advisers Llc. Ellington Management Gp Ltd reported 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Martin & Tn stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 4,696 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Harvey Cap accumulated 104,680 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company accumulated 1.45% or 6.79M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 216,848 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 126,700 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 50,802 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.04% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 39,135 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 110,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 110,330 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 75,031 shares. Int Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 114,926 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 536,223 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 237 shares.