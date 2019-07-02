Focused Wealth Management Upped Citigroup (C) Holding by $559,302; Northcoast Asset Management Holding in Barclays Plc (BCS) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 10.05 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 108.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 211,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,563 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 195,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 1.69 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 10/04/2018 – Ex-Barclays Trader Ahluwalia Joins Crypto-Linked Asset Manager; 17/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.5 FROM EUR 16; 15/03/2018 – STRAUSS GROUP LTD STRS.TA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ILS 83 FROM ILS 81; 07/03/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the 2018 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Daily Inflows $125.7M; 28/03/2018 – AMEX HALT VXZB.A ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST 20.520000; 16/04/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Below 50-D-MA; 11/05/2018 – Barclay CEO Fined by UK Regulators (Video); 04/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS FINANCE HIRES BARCLAYS FOR POTENTIAL INR4.5B CCPS; 18/05/2018 – Lloyds to Sell $5.8 Billion of Irish Mortgages to Barclays

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai has invested 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 86,333 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.29M shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii invested in 18,981 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Fin has invested 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sanders Capital Ltd Liability reported 10.10M shares. 720 were reported by Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited. Wesbanco State Bank has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 1.47M shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 446,643 shares. 22,575 were reported by Essex Fin. Blume Management Inc stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advsrs Asset holds 62,678 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 142,236 shares to 5,110 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,852 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

