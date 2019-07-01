Focused Wealth Management Upped By $500,490 Its General Electric Co (GE) Position; Blackrock Municipal Income Trust Has 0.81 Sentiment

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 27.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired 55,610 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 257,661 shares with $2.57M value, up from 202,051 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $92.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 18.71 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING

Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 17 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 21 trimmed and sold stock positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1,409 activity.

More notable recent BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HEXO Corp.: Potential Revenues Make It A Buy Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Top ETFs To Invest In Muni Bonds – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Munis In March: Flows In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Certain Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchase Programs – Business Wire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 98,143 shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) has risen 9.38% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust for 87,451 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 297,986 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.23% invested in the company for 57,601 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 111,863 shares.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $622.08 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 132,961 shares to 39,791 valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) stake by 57,291 shares and now owns 3,588 shares. Vanguard World Fd (MGK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,366 are held by Renaissance Invest Group Lc. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 765,350 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Yhb Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.34% or 216,688 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 508,919 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Avenir Corp holds 12,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Westwood Hldg Group Incorporated has 11,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1.85M shares. Matrix Asset stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Ltd has 0.28% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hartford Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Argyle Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 97,412 shares. L S Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GE Aviation Keeps Confounding the Bears – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric’s Fallen Angel Has Some Light Left – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. General Electric had 40 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $8 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $7 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11 target in Monday, February 25 report. Bank of America maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating.