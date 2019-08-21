Focused Wealth Management Raised Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $559,302; Share Price Rose; Pros Holdings (PRO) Share Price Rose While Daruma Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 372,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 649,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 138,173 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 11.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 1,197 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 0.34% or 576,328 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sit Inv Associate owns 6,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Century Companies stated it has 69,887 shares. Pinnacle Limited Com reported 20,524 shares stake. Cooperman Leon G holds 2.91% or 765,600 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap has invested 0.73% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pittenger & Anderson invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc has invested 1.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Adirondack owns 472 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 129,989 shares. First National Tru holds 0.02% or 3,393 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 53,247 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited accumulated 119,744 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 150,042 shares to 63,376 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,191 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 277,364 shares to 836,407 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 28,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stifel Fin reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). The Maryland-based Wms Prns Limited Com has invested 0.07% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Da Davidson And Comm reported 0.01% stake. Whetstone Cap Lc reported 648,252 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 2,550 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5,403 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 6,527 were accumulated by Legal General Group Public Ltd Co. Numerixs Inv Technologies owns 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associates invested in 10,000 shares. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 1.72M shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Ks reported 0.21% stake. North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

