Focused Wealth Management Raised Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $867,856; Kraton (KRA) Position Held by Corsair Capital Management Lp

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 4.12 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 30/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Gray sees scope for Italian deals despite political strife; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for May. 16; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings Sees Blackstone Deal Closing in 2nd or 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND APOLLO ARE THE ONLY TWO REMAINING BIDDERS IN SALE OF SPAIN’S CIRSA; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/SHR; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HOLD TALKS WITH ARYZTA FOR PICARD STAKE; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties in $4.8 Billion Deal; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells out of Hilton Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into subprime car-loan market as rivals hit reverse

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 175,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 490,737 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25M, up from 315,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 78,244 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Counsel invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 10,180 shares. Fairfield Bush And Com reported 0.18% stake. United Fincl Advisers accumulated 54,903 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sol Mngmt Co accumulated 86,750 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 84,595 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 50,020 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Narwhal holds 106,805 shares. Select Equity Grp LP invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Essex Fin Incorporated owns 26,341 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Advsr LP holds 100,600 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.38% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,669 shares to 14,404 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 38,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,964 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corsair Capital Mgmt LP holds 490,737 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 287,807 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 36,435 shares. 18,799 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 0% or 63,041 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 49,664 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 82,047 shares stake. Amer Intl Group Inc reported 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.11% or 246,654 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.02% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Contrarian Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 11,468 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0% or 9,862 shares. Brookfield Asset Management holds 466,809 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.