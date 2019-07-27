Focused Wealth Management Raised Citigroup (C) Position by $559,302; Brookside Capital Management Raised Crown Holdings (CCK) Position

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26 million, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 857,979 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – PRADA 1913.HK : CITI DOWNGRADES TO “SELL” FROM “NEUTRAL”, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$36.0 FROM HK$32.0; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 65,416 shares to 104,561 shares, valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,561 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 14,337 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.50 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 0.02% stake. Anchor Bolt LP reported 915,065 shares. Bridges Inv Management stated it has 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Madison Inc reported 603,042 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 57,621 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Florida-based Sawgrass Asset has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 419,199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old Bank In reported 16,644 shares. 5,000 are held by Taylor Asset Mngmt Inc. Cwm Limited Company reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Intl Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). James Invest has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 150,042 shares to 63,376 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,253 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708.