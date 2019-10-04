Focused Wealth Management Position in Walmart (WMT) Lowered by $385,330; Scout Investments Position in Lgi Homes (LGIH) Boosted by $2.96 Million

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 13,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 16,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.56. About 1.23 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Tops Profit Estimates on Online Sales Boost (Video); 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 05/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 13.5% in March (Table); 13/05/2018 – Mint: Walmart has long-term plans for Flipkart, an IPO isn’t one of them; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 65.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 41,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The institutional investor held 105,558 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, up from 63,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 71,623 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238; 22/04/2018 – DJ LGI Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGIH); 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting Invented (LGI-2302); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Perspiration Guard for Itching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Perspiration Guard for ltching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 22/03/2018 – LGI Homes Introduces New Community in the Queen City

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.21 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Commercial Bank accumulated 82,025 shares. Halsey Ct accumulated 0.53% or 26,896 shares. Moreover, Foundation Res Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). John G Ullman And holds 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 9,165 shares. Ls Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or has 7,330 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.28% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.61M shares. Sns Finance Group Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Allied Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 91,912 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0.54% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Horan Capital Mgmt invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ledyard Bancorp invested in 0.27% or 18,163 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 4,011 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth invested 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 8,346 shares to 65,640 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 82,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 984,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold LGIH shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 56,069 are owned by Invesco Limited. Legal General Grp Plc holds 0% or 48,987 shares. Prescott Grp Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 60,000 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 14,608 shares. Architects Inc stated it has 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). James Rech holds 0.1% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 18,760 shares. Sei Invs Company accumulated 12,567 shares. Gagnon Llc holds 0.07% or 4,755 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 30,256 shares. Kistler accumulated 116 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 155,653 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gru has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,759 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).