Focused Wealth Management Position in New Residential Invt (NRZ) Cut by $359,946 as Market Valuation Declined; Bank America (BAC) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Raised Holding

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 1.22M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Bank America Corp (BAC) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 38,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 195,626 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 157,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Bank America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 24.76M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Residential Declares a Second Quarter 2019 Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential Investment: Don’t Panic And Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential Investment: Strong Buy On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on October 14, 2018. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential Q2 NII falls 30% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Was The Sell-Off In New Residential Warranted Or Not? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2018.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Tuesday, May 14. The insider Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why $32 Looks So Great for BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.