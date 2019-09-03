Focused Wealth Management Maintains Holding in Citigroup (C); Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $476,008 as Share Value Rose

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 124,535 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, down from 129,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.37. About 3.97M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.07M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G boosts global employment – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,989 shares to 111,177 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 7,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Inv Mgmt stated it has 7,116 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Clark Estates Incorporated New York owns 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,720 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has invested 3.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 114,261 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd holds 0.64% or 10,199 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 3,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Services Automobile Association has 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 34,819 shares. Asset invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Wealth Advisors invested 0.98% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin Currie has 194,779 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested in 1.78 million shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Lc reported 0.25% stake. Massachusetts Finance Service Ma holds 0.08% or 1.89M shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 5,096 shares to 18,513 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 201,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,675 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). L And S Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whitnell holds 435 shares. Altfest L J & Incorporated invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 526,772 were accumulated by Overbrook Corporation. 83,973 are held by Middleton & Ma. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 103,765 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,269 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt has 133,940 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd stated it has 8.15M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 10,101 are held by Wade G W And. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,610 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 657,081 shares. Farmers Tru Company reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 8,140 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank Stocks Will Be Safe Havens in Tumultuous Times – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Positives For Abercrombie – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.