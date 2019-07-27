Focused Wealth Management Lowered Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $344,612 as Valuation Declined; As Hanesbrands (HBI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Has Increased Its Stake

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 30,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,043 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 109,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 3.60 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Parnassus Invs Ca reported 15.84 million shares. Amica Retiree has invested 0.11% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Stevens Capital Lp holds 68,539 shares. Snow Mgmt LP stated it has 0.11% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Buckhead Capital Management Lc reported 102,370 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 64,663 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company reported 74,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Rwc Asset Llp holds 0.34% or 416,515 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP owns 44,094 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.03% or 651,455 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 1.04 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 Gives Reasons For Further Optimism – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HanesBrands Sets Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evaluating The Safety Of Hanesbrands’ 3.6% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,777 shares to 69,795 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 18,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,220 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 338,781 shares to 824,348 shares, valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.2% or 190,261 shares. Motco holds 0% or 198 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 16.44M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd invested in 4,016 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 152,028 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bluestein R H And stated it has 3,500 shares. Gp One Trading Lp owns 27,805 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,444 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 111,134 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 140,985 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsr invested in 0.05% or 7,659 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Bruzzo Chris also sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. $306,330 worth of stock was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.