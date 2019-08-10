Focused Wealth Management Increases Holding in General Electric Co (GE); As American Electric Pwr Co (AEP) Market Value Rose, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Decreased Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85M shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE: 2016 EPS Reduced by 13c, In Line With Estimate in 10-K; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 92.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 85,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,652 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 91,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in American Electric Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 1.35M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 41,887 shares to 292,062 shares, valued at $16.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50 million for 18.59 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

