Focused Wealth Management Increased Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $500,490 as Share Price Rose; As Fulton Finl Pa (FULT) Stock Rose, Holder Alpha Windward Trimmed Position by $427,500

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 506 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 29,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 201,980 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 14/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Chief Fulton to sign with Texans; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – Metropolitan Diary: Dawn at the Fulton Fish Market; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Texans To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 56.93 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: The GE train; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 13/03/2018 – Industrials Sink as GE Cuts Executive Bonuses – Industrials Roundup; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,966 are held by Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Co. Cullinan Assoc Inc stated it has 0.02% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 51,712 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 82,234 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 80,384 shares. 746,202 are owned by Principal Finance Gru. Hudock Group Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 4,855 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). 180,709 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Brookstone Capital has 31,447 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Qs Investors holds 0.03% or 158,650 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 247,107 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 11,280 shares to 13,035 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,854 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FULT’s profit will be $58.55M for 11.31 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,555 shares to 4,014 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 7,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,936 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.