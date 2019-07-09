Focused Wealth Management Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Boosted by $500,490; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raised Plains All Amer Pipeline LP (PAA) Stake by $18.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 28.60M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 354.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 784,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65M, up from 221,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 751,577 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.94 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Interactive Fin accumulated 2,526 shares. Diversified Tru Comm owns 81,854 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Seven Post Office Lp accumulated 1% or 57,600 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.12% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 32,653 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.14% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 11.00 million shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd owns 74,431 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verity & Verity Ltd Llc owns 52,582 shares. Gradient Ltd Com holds 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 11 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has 1.58M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Financial Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 37,496 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 11,250 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 1.01 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alps Advsrs has 37.92M shares for 6.58% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.36 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains’ Sunrise oil pipeline to start in November, FERC filing says – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These 4 Infrastructure Stocks Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 256,122 shares to 364,178 shares, valued at $53.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 169,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,068 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “United Technologies Merger With Raytheon Could Be Bad News for GE. – Barron’s” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What GE Might Fetch for Its Venture Capital Arm – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Turnaround of General Electric Stock Takes a Few Hits – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,576 shares to 25,191 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 132,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,791 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 32,940 were accumulated by Arrow Fincl Corp. Sage Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 3,972 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com owns 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 0.05% or 39,148 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 52,846 shares. 138 are held by Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd Com. Umb National Bank N A Mo invested in 0.03% or 112,484 shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 726,813 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Mgmt L P. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 0.27% or 2.10M shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,877 shares. Hm Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 12.24 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth holds 10,626 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.