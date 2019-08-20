Focused Wealth Management Holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Has Trimmed by $458,328; Transcanada (TRP) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Increased Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 109.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.61 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 422,650 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 5.70M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 26/03/2018 – 10LL: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – EQUITY SALES & TRADING REVENUES DECLINED 21 PCT; 28/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS `ABSOLUTELY COMMITTED’ TO SERVING LENDER; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 06/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said Under Pressure to Resolve CEO Fate in Days; 12/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG: Buyback of Securities; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

