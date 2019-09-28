Focused Wealth Management Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Raised by $867,856 as Share Value Rose; As Federated Invs Pa (FII) Share Value Rose, Continental Advisors Has Increased by $2.08 Million Its Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 10.08M shares traded or 26.36% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/04/2018 – CVC, CARLYLE, ONEX,BLACKSTONE BID FOR LINDE/PRAXAIR ASSETS:RTRS; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. TREASURY’S FEDERAL INSURANCE OFFICE, AS MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Solus says it may buy Hovnanian bonds to cut loss from CDS – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone to buy 80 pct in Pune mall for 3.10 bln rupees – Mint; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone emerges as frontrunner to buy India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Economic Times; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N SAYS SET UP TO HAVE FIRST CLOSE OF INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER – MEDIA CALL; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 172.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 65,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The hedge fund held 102,896 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 453,333 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.03% or 801,583 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom owns 4,700 shares. Optimum Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,165 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Jpmorgan Chase holds 22.22 million shares. Cutler Cap Mngmt reported 39,500 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.13% or 11,816 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 200,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 85,912 shares. Burns J W & Co Ny has 11,452 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 10.49 million shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cap City Tru Fl has 0.29% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Edgemoor Advsrs holds 0.98% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 174,397 shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM jiggy on Blackstone chatter – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Premium Unjustified For Steady Dividend Income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone -1.2% after losing a bull – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone affiliates to sell 44M of Invitation Homes shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Turns To Europe For Last-Mile Logistics Real Estate Domination – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 10,171 shares to 9,582 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 2,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,971 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Federated Investors, Inc. Appoints Martin Jarzebowski as Director of Responsible Investing – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federated Investors, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Federated Investors, Inc. Launches Federated Hermes International Equity Fund – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors, Hermes and UBS launch new funds – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 26, 2019.