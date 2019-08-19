Focused Wealth Management Has Upped Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $500,490; Republic Svcs (RSG) Valuation Rose While Element Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $673,520

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 6.66M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 48.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 8,881 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714,000, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $90.53. About 26,667 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,295 shares. 50,894 were accumulated by Inc. Bourgeon Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 17,340 shares in its portfolio. 503.26M are owned by Blackrock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15.01 million shares. First City Capital has 63,967 shares. Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cls Invests Llc has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3,537 shares. 39,728 are owned by Security National Tru Co. Mathes Co Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Woodstock Corporation has 131,166 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 83,500 shares. 42,941 are owned by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 6,042 shares to 10,042 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 9,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,451 shares to 7,339 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 45,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).