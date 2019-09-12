Focused Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $385,330; As Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Market Value Rose, Iszo Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 13,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 16,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $116.58. About 393,685 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: NO DIRECT INTEREST IN ACQUIRING REGIONAL NEWSPAPERS BUT FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP MAY HAVE AN INTEREST; 27/03/2018 – Walmart pulls Cosmo magazine from its checkout lines; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 15/03/2018 – Former executive claims Walmart overstated sales; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 21/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart may rope in Google’s parent company Alphabet for writing its Flipkart script; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tuition Play Comes as Choosy Employees Head for Exits

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22M, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 500 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 85,188 shares to 987,294 shares, valued at $38.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 10,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 26.99 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insurance has invested 3.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 5,241 shares. Maryland Mgmt invested 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bancorp Of America De holds 0.36% or 21.66 million shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.24% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr accumulated 90 shares. Wheatland Inc accumulated 11,422 shares. 6,327 were reported by New England Invest Retirement Grp. The Illinois-based Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 27,641 shares. West Chester Advsrs owns 5,894 shares. Guardian Management owns 12,679 shares. Windward Communication Ca invested in 0.32% or 22,882 shares. Greystone Managed Incorporated has 0.66% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hollencrest Cap Management has 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,604 shares.