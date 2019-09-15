Focused Wealth Management Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding By $1.08 Million; CBS Has 1.07 Sentiment

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 20.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 21,386 shares with $4.13M value, down from 27,010 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $534.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Barrier to entry: China’s restrictions on U.S. imports; 25/04/2018 – The revelations, alongside changing privacy regulations in Europe, have cast doubt around Facebook’s business model of targeted advertising; 07/03/2018 – Grenade blast kills one in Sri Lanka communal violence, social media blocked; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users; 21/03/2018 – GOOG, FB: #BREAKING EU proposes new tax targeting tech giants: commissioner – ! $GOOG $FB; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s user data scandal raises stakes in privacy debate; 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS SINCE EARLY LAST YEAR CO HAS COOPERATED WITH THE ICO ON MULTIPLE LINES OF ENQUIRY, INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY ON FACEBOOK DATA; 21/03/2018 – Facebook hit by probes and investor lawsuits

CBS Corp (CBS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 254 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 237 cut down and sold stock positions in CBS Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 180.17 million shares, down from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CBS Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 10 to 12 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 184 Increased: 170 New Position: 84.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, LULU, KO – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.2% or 15,763 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shelton Cap holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 254,273 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 10,705 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stephens Ar owns 117,823 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Corvex Lp holds 0.13% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hitchwood Cap Management Lp has 1.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rockshelter Capital Lc reported 79,245 shares or 5.25% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsr holds 1.19% or 17,463 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Llc stated it has 2,345 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,956 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 2.48% or 319,990 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Mgmt holds 4,702 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 15.87% above currents $187.19 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (LAG) stake by 60,947 shares to 885,295 valued at $25.82 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 9,563 shares and now owns 130,722 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.04 million for 8.18 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.48 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 5.39 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 18.56% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation for 296,600 shares. Ibis Capital Partners Llp owns 40,000 shares or 10.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tremblant Capital Group has 6.29% invested in the company for 2.06 million shares. The New York-based Act Ii Management Lp has invested 5.93% in the stock. Baupost Group Llc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.00 million shares.

It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 16/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Redstone Calls CBS Action ‘Egregiously Overboard’; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Judge Says Shari Redstone Can’t Act on CBS Before Thursday; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 18/05/2018 – Dealpolitik: CBS Directors Play a Subtle Game in Viacom Battle; 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone re the CBS vote: “As National Amusements has repeatedly stated, it has no intention of forcing a merger that is not supported by both CBS and Viacom; 07/03/2018 – CBS News: Carl Icahn denies getting head’s up on Trump tariffs