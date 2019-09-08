Focused Wealth Management Has Raised Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $500,490; As Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $7.71 Million Its Stake

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – The engine was manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 07/03/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED THE RESERVOIR; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 113,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 113,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 2.32 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 6,042 shares to 10,042 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 132,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,791 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE union members ratify new agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Barrons.com published: “One GE Stock Bear Plans to Stay a GE Stock Bear. Hereâ€™s Why. – Barron’s” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Is Troubling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Under Attack and the Latest Fed Worries – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Congress Asset Ma has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). S&Co has 383,082 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Donaldson Limited Liability Corporation, Indiana-based fund reported 12,861 shares. Prio Wealth Lp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hm Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 25,057 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Bogle Mgmt Lp De has 0.98% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Horrell Mngmt reported 3,000 shares stake. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,982 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 92,339 shares. Altfest L J And Com Inc stated it has 1,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hl Finance Ser Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3.19 million shares. Bellecapital Intl reported 18,390 shares. Hap Trading Lc holds 0.38% or 422,540 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Global STEM Survey Shows Growing Interest in STEM Careers But Lack of Encouragement, Especially for Women – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $646.07M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.