Focused Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake in Citigroup (C) by $421,540 as Stock Price Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Portland Global Advisors Has Cut Position by $462,764

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 47,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 9.13M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.33. About 6.07 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25M and $300.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex (VSS) by 2,885 shares to 57,493 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.78 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

