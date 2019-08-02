Focused Wealth Management Has Lowered Position in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by $458,328; Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Raised Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $805,272

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 8.49M shares traded or 54.05% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 29/05/2018 – saeed azhar hasan: Deutsche Bank cuts eight equities research positions in Dubai; 08/05/2018 – Intersect ENT at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires in Geneva, Miami for Wealthy Latin Americans; 13/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank investor calls for dismissal of chairman; 03/04/2018 – For Deutsche Bank, Two Johns Could Be Better Than One: Gadfly; 07/05/2018 – Nektar at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK POLICY APPLIES TO CLUSTER MUNITIONS, MINES, WMD; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS CALL TO ACTION IS SIMPLE: FOCUS, GROW REVENUE AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE COSTS; 15/03/2018 – 46NY: Deutsche Bank AG FRN: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG – NOTES WILL HAVE ISSUE PRICE OF 105% OF FACE AMOUNT OF NOTES

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 2,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 6,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 3,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $319.5. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

