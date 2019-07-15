Focused Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $344,612; Share Price Declined; Intel (INTC) Holder Qci Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.62 Million as Shares Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 49,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,884 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, down from 330,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 10.68 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc analyzed 3,412 shares as the company's stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 2.15M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M on Tuesday, February 12. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock or 1,250 shares. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 11,442 shares to 112,676 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 62,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copper Rock Cap Limited Liability owns 1.28% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 173,190 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Com accumulated 2,435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 31,102 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.2% or 190,261 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 111,134 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ems Capital Lp accumulated 273,440 shares. Fil Limited invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 28,885 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 35,780 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Capstone Investment Limited Liability holds 5,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Lc accumulated 0.12% or 3,650 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability invested in 157,831 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Decatur Capital Inc invested in 55,960 shares or 1.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.24 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Lc reported 100,329 shares stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.49% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Orleans Management La stated it has 1.77% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Terril Brothers Inc reported 22,500 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap has 353,128 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 1.65% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 60,633 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com owns 0.37% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 36,909 shares. Icon Advisers, Colorado-based fund reported 37,800 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp has invested 0.54% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Signature Est & Investment Advsr reported 3,506 shares. Moreover, First Personal Services has 1.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 149,504 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested in 75,334 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment stated it has 1,124 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 1.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).