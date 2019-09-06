Focused Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $500,490 as Shares Rose; Air Products (APD) Holder Long Road Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 33.53 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 16,425 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 571,068 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 7,757 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge reported 7,508 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 895 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 23,018 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,255 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mai Capital Management holds 6,629 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 6,647 were accumulated by L S Advsrs Inc. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 1.9% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Investec Asset Management North America Inc has 0.69% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 37,970 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eaton Vance Management owns 174,575 shares. 175,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,576 shares to 25,191 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 19,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Limited Liability accumulated 20,563 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Llc accumulated 58,449 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First State Bank & Tru Co Of Newtown holds 166,641 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Concorde Asset Limited Liability Company owns 15,491 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 335,372 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 319,100 shares. Bailard stated it has 103,537 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 21,608 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.21% or 103,780 shares in its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 23,550 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 999,082 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 4.22M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Is Troubling – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE: Red Flags And How To Avoid Them – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.