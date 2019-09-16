Focused Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) as Stock Rose; Sankaty Advisors Has Lowered Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Position as Share Price Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 855,159 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 10.17M shares traded or 47.96% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Sheds Light on Gender Pay Gap in U.K. Private Equity; 16/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan Daily Inflows $130.2M; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman & CEO, The Blackstone Group; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE CEO SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS CONSIDERING DEDICATED LIFE SCI FUND; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Attract Carlyle, Blackstone (Correct); 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE FUND IS SAID TO BUY STAKE IN PROPERTY FIRM ROCKPOINT; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – ICPF, A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER, WILL CONSIDER BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; RETAINED MACQUARIE CAPITAL (AUSTRALIA) AS FINANCIAL ADVISER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Select Equity Gru Lp owns 2.45M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership owns 9,026 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,576 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6.58 million shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 18,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Gru reported 0.12% stake. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 450,000 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Leavell Inv Management Inc stated it has 0.51% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Brick & Kyle Associates invested in 0.81% or 18,850 shares. Whittier Tru holds 13,751 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Park Circle has 0.3% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 5.74 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 76,766 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,095 shares to 11,291 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,404 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More important recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Crown Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions – PRNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.