Focused Wealth Management Has Increased Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Marietta Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.43. About 9.52 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 31,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $210.12. About 2.62 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Everence Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Regent Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 46,885 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc invested in 0.42% or 5.21M shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambridge Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 38,653 shares. 526,772 were accumulated by Overbrook Mgmt. 12,490 are held by Exchange Cap Management Inc. Regions Corporation invested in 367,782 shares or 0.26% of the stock. The France-based Axa has invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet Fincl Bank Trust Limited stated it has 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trust Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,629 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 76,920 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 799,481 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 132,961 shares to 39,791 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 201,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,675 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Shipping Banks’ GHG Focus Impacts Fleets And Freight Rates – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “From Kyrgyzstan To London: How This CEO Is Trying To Revolutionize Productivity In Financial Services – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.00 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nearly Impossible To Bet Against Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Plant City approves Home Depot deal for distribution hub – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy That Are Bucking the Retail Selloff – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,306 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.26% or 66,631 shares. Regent Mgmt Limited Liability owns 7,961 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 18,775 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 22,441 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,073 shares. Suncoast Equity holds 5.61% or 131,931 shares. Georgia-based Buckhead Mngmt has invested 2.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc accumulated 1,248 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,973 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Parsec Financial Management holds 71,484 shares. Cim Llc accumulated 1,675 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 2.27% or 72,269 shares. 64,022 are owned by York Mngmt Glob Advsrs Ltd Com.