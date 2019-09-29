Focused Wealth Management Has Increased Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $867,856; As General Mills (GIS) Stock Rose, New England Research & Management Has Cut Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 10.08M shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE HAVE AGREED TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS, LLC; 09/04/2018 – Blackstone Hires Yan Yan to Join Real Estate Team in Asia; 04/04/2018 – Bankers pitch aggressive loan refinancings as uncertainty looms; 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Rev $1.78B; 04/04/2018 – GridLiance Acquires Transmission Assets of the City of Nixa, Missouri; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to offer customers access to hedge funds, RElTs- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 8,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 13,525 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, down from 22,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.85 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,204 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.4% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Jnba Fin Advsr accumulated 2,000 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 12,480 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 172,827 shares. 21,037 were accumulated by Hodges Mgmt Inc. Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 11.12M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Burns J W And Ny owns 11,452 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp holds 108,169 shares. Fiera Corporation has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 2,965 shares to 55,971 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,404 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

