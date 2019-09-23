Focused Wealth Management Has Increased Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $867,856; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Motco Decreased by $301,050 Its Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 4.40 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Checking Out of Hilton Worldwide After 11 Years; 03/04/2018 – Strategic Partners Closes Second Infrastructure Secondaries Fund at $1.75 Billion; 14/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HOLD TALKS WITH ARYZTA FOR PICARD STAKE; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS

Motco decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco analyzed 5,575 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 222,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, down from 227,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $209.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,378 shares to 26,651 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,404 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harding Loevner International Equity Port by 52,483 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $42.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 30,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.