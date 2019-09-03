Focused Wealth Management Has Decreased Its New Residential Invt (NRZ) Holding; Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (ATH) SI Decreased By 3.68%

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) stake by 99.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 106 shares with $2,000 value, down from 20,103 last quarter. New Residential Invt Corp now has $5.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 3.10M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:ATH) had a decrease of 3.68% in short interest. ATH’s SI was 4.79M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.68% from 4.97M shares previously. With 1.47M avg volume, 3 days are for Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares (NYSE:ATH)’s short sellers to cover ATH’s short positions. The SI to Athene Holding LTD. Class Ahares’s float is 3.08%. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 838,911 shares traded. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has declined 9.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATH News: 07/03/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS PRICING OF 10.3M SHRS AT $49.70/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Athene Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Athene Holding 1Q EPS $1.36; 09/03/2018 – AP Alternative Assets, L.P. lnforms Investors of Availability of Additional Information Regarding Athene; 07/03/2018 – Athene Holding Ltd. Announces the Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shrs; 03/05/2018 – ATHENE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.21, EST. $1.24; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Athene Holdings Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING LTD ATH.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,011 MLN VS $1,619 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. The company has market cap of $7.09 billion. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. It has a 3.9 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Athene Holding has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 35.10% above currents $38.86 stock price. Athene Holding had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATH in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo maintained Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $5000 target.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $222.64M for 6.51 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Corporation Tx has 10,000 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc invested in 0% or 57,016 shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 851,012 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 75,082 shares. Numerixs Tech holds 0.18% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 77,400 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.1% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Citigroup holds 0.12% or 7.29 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.12M shares. Advisory Services Limited holds 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 6,326 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 0.06% or 511,330 shares. 681,100 were reported by Lsv Asset. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 128 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co owns 381,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares were bought by Saltzman David. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of stock.