Focused Wealth Management Has Decreased Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holding by $458,328 as Stock Value Declined; As Netease (NTES) Market Valuation Rose, Comgest Global Investors Sas Trimmed Holding

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 3.90M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 20/03/2018 – 34MN: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 51RA: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/04/2018 – Schenck Could Leave as Soon as Next Month; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 10/04/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Plan to Cut U.S. Jobs by Over 10%; 25/04/2018 – ECB ALLOWS DEUTSCHE BANK TO USE POSTBANK DEPOSITS MORE FREELY; 27/03/2018 – Is Deutsche Bank Looking to Replace John Cryan? (Video); 27/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: AIM IS TO COMPLETE SALE IN 1H 2019

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 234,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.66 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $263.15. About 242,638 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank – Once Bitten, Twice Shy – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank plans wealth management hiring spree – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: PINS, DB, AMD – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ), Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) – 4 Stocks To Watch For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,372 shares to 121,159 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 79,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $310.54 million for 27.64 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NetEase Has Global Growth Plans – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SWKS, NTES – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “In Pursuit of an Earnings Beat? Play These Top 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NetEase, Inc (NTES) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.