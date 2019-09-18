Focused Wealth Management Has Decreased By $411,635 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Sentiment Is 1.02

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 21.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,095 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 11,291 shares with $1.51M value, down from 14,386 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 96 funds started new or increased positions, while 94 sold and decreased holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The funds in our database reported: 89.80 million shares, up from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 56 Increased: 78 New Position: 18.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 09/09/2019: APD,CPE,CRZO,MUR,CQP – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 09/10/2019: SYPR,CPE,CRZO,XOM – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.71M for 3.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $845.93 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.45 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 5.23% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for 153,892 shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 275,252 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 1.03% invested in the company for 143,900 shares. The New York-based Tanaka Capital Management Inc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

The stock decreased 10.57% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 5.32 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,074 shares. Diker Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.74% or 15,139 shares. First Savings Bank & Of Newtown reported 2.45% stake. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks owns 2.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.04 million shares. Grimes And Company accumulated 158,153 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap invested in 928,204 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Moreover, Country Tru Comml Bank has 4.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Panagora Asset holds 3.29% or 5.49M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,308 shares. Altavista Wealth Management invested in 3.1% or 72,279 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Com has 3.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joho Cap Ltd Co stated it has 16.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 510,821 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc reported 22,305 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 7.95% above currents $137.39 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 25.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Spdr Series Trust stake by 89,232 shares to 958,224 valued at $29.97M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (SST) stake by 47,852 shares and now owns 427,924 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.