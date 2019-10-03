Focused Wealth Management Has Cut Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $498,984; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 30,197 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 22,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 752,067 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts: Report; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces potential record fine over auto, mortgage abuses: Report; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 14,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 18,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 207,461 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 520 shares to 377 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,503 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 8,793 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 87,568 shares. 34,844 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc. Grimes And Company Inc reported 32,048 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 2.12M shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.54% or 26,527 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 119,677 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ftb Inc holds 0.12% or 34,091 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,317 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability reported 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.34% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 335,566 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ledyard Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,040 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.25% or 5,122 shares in its portfolio. Intact Management Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 37,400 shares. 18,566 were accumulated by B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital. Wade G W holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,279 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,150 shares. 1,900 are held by Montag A And Assocs Inc. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 36,600 shares. 750 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Com. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 1,589 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 136,866 shares. Clean Yield Group accumulated 612 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 13,032 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp, a Japan-based fund reported 90,973 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 42,581 shares. Addison Capital Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.