Focused Wealth Management Has Cut Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $344,612 as Stock Value Declined; Renaissance Technologies Has Raised Its Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stake by $644,016; Stock Value Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 26,834 shares as the company's stock declined 1.03% . The hedge fund held 379,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21M, up from 352,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Sierra Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 15,291 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 11.27% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.27% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 22,773 shares to 30,773 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 79,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,256 shares, and has risen its stake in World Gold Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 39.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold BSRR shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.83 million shares or 1.96% more from 7.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $606,081 activity. Olague Michael bought $194,743 worth of stock. EVANS ROBB also bought $26,625 worth of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) on Tuesday, May 21.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 1.88M shares to 62,700 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 176,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,016 shares, and cut its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (NYSE:HMY).