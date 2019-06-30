Focused Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $344,612; Pointer Telocation LTD (PNTR) Holding Held by Rice Hall James & Associates Llc

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 53,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,248 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 69,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pointer Telocation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 3,870 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 8.54% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 5.19M shares traded or 35.41% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 32,485 shares to 120,400 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 17,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,575 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Gold Tr by 195,475 shares to 195,480 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.31% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 327,389 shares. Profund Advisors Limited owns 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,954 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.26% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company owns 3,650 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Co has 47,611 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Decatur Cap has 55,960 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Company L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 342,756 shares. Carroll Associate accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.81% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1.60M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 277,675 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Primecap Management Co Ca reported 989,925 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 297,316 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. On Friday, February 1 Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1,250 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330.