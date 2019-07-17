Focused Wealth Management Has Cut Its Electronic Arts (EA) Position; Shorts at SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONI ORDIN (SCZZF) Raised By 10.77%

SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONI ORDIN (OTCMKTS:SCZZF) had an increase of 10.77% in short interest. SCZZF’s SI was 131,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.77% from 118,800 shares previously. It closed at $9.22 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 46.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 3,879 shares with $394,000 value, down from 7,291 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $26.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 5.95M shares traded or 47.02% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL

SocietÃ Cattolica di Assicurazione – SocietÃ Cooperativa provides life and non-life insurance products in Italy. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It offers vehicle, health, travel and leisure, and home and family insurance products for individual persons. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides insurance products for companies, enterprises, and agriculture sector.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Natl Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aurora Inv Counsel reported 1.18% stake. New York-based Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Natl Invest Wi reported 0.97% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 4.21M shares. 410,681 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 38,000 shares. Coastline Trust reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brown Advisory holds 4.20 million shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 369 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Majedie Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,451 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 3,465 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cibc Mkts Inc invested in 0.02% or 51,510 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 62,317 shares to 902,106 valued at $33.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Ser Tr (SST) stake by 82,984 shares and now owns 380,072 shares. Spdr Series Trust was raised too.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. $1.23M worth of stock was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, February 1. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 23 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, February 11. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $88 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. UBS maintained the shares of EA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.