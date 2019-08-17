Focused Wealth Management Has Cut Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $426,075; Stock Value Rose; Teton Advisors Has Upped Ethan Allen Interiors Com (ETH) Holding by $574,066

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (ETH) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 30,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 144,788 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 114,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 280,527 shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 19/03/2018 Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin trying to recover from the crypto crash over the weekend $BTC $ETH $BCH $LTC; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Issues Including Marketing Costs Will Hurt 3Q Results; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 10,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 6.24M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 62,317 shares to 902,106 shares, valued at $33.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15,700 shares to 226,000 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4.