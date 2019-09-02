Focused Wealth Management Has Cut By $426,075 Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; SACYR VALLEHERMOSO SA ORDINARY SHARES S (SYRVF) Shorts Increased By 0.32%

SACYR VALLEHERMOSO SA ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:SYRVF) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. SYRVF’s SI was 465,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 464,200 shares previously. It closed at $2.5639 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 62.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,555 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 4,014 shares with $261,000 value, down from 10,569 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $80.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 26.85% above currents $63.54 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 21 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 10. Mizuho maintained the shares of GILD in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, March 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $75 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services reported 130,671 shares stake. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.04% or 3,378 shares. Healthcor Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.64% or 623,490 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co stated it has 10,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kcm Lc has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7,786 shares. North Carolina-based Westend Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 755,629 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc holds 8,052 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 800 are owned by Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Mackenzie has 445,941 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has invested 1.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 7,980 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Mgmt Lc holds 1.20M shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 133,438 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.17B for 9.24 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) stake by 20,140 shares to 87,404 valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cloudera Inc stake by 60,403 shares and now owns 105,497 shares. Spdr Series Trust was raised too.

More news for Sacyr, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SYRVF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “An Introduction To Spain’s Number 1 REIT: Merlin Properties – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Sacyr SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 27, 2018 is yet another important article.