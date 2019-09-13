Focused Wealth Management Has Boosted Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $867,856; Centene (CNC) Position Maintained by Cortland Associates Inc

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21M, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 6.26M shares traded or 29.26% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 19,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 108,542 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, up from 88,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 9.44 million shares traded or 39.04% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/05/2018 – Australian real estate: Blackstone buys in; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s revises DJO Finance’s outlook to positive; SGL raised to SGL-2; 25/03/2018 – President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese products could be delayed, Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group said at the China Development Forum; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q ECONOMIC EPS 65C, EST. 45C; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VINE TO B3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy Property Trust for $7.6 Billion; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy Mon, 3/26/2018, 6:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,046 shares to 484,225 shares, valued at $84.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,503 shares to 13,374 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

