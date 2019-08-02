Focused Wealth Management Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding by $559,302; Edge Wealth Management Raised Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $1.20 Million; Stock Value Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 58.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 18,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 49,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 31,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 3.43M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 8.53M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 03/04/2018 – BENI STABILI SPA SOCIETA Dl INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA BNSI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 55,200 shares to 109,473 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO) by 250,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495 shares, and cut its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Lc holds 13,608 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 749,344 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 133 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tcw Group Incorporated owns 1.84M shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth reported 9,059 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 46,197 shares stake. Cleararc invested in 19,623 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 26,997 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 22,971 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Lc stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Northern Corp stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 7,450 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc owns 38,696 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation holds 0.77% or 12,531 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 57,291 shares to 3,588 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 9,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 8,400 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust owns 5,342 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 5,287 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp accumulated 1.85M shares. Vanguard accumulated 186.86M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 109,665 shares. Ally invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nomura owns 0.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.11M shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability owns 4,981 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Llc owns 36,623 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Natl Insur Tx has invested 0.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 2.03M shares stake. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.06% stake. Credit Agricole S A has 117,667 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.