Focused Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $426,075; Jump Trading Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Market Value Declined

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 85.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 45,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 7,791 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 52,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 10,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Qualcomm Stock Presenting Investors With the Perfect Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Qualcomm (QCOM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guinness Asset Mgmt invested in 76,570 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 18,411 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.20M shares. North Star Investment Management Corp has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De has invested 0.61% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 11,673 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Central State Bank And holds 0.03% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Avalon Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,245 shares. Raymond James & holds 2.23 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Communication has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gw Henssler And Associate accumulated 1.29% or 246,463 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 60,403 shares to 105,497 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,159 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead’s (GILD) Filgotinib MAA for RA Accepted in Europe – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate SUSA To Hit $133 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.