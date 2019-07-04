Focused Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Share Price Declined; As Gazit Globe LTD (GZT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered Its Position

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About shares traded. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD GZT.TA SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR ILS 3.68; 02/05/2018 – Gazit-Globe Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Economic FFO $48M, or 25c/Share; 27/03/2018 – GAZIT-GLOBE APPOINTS EHUD ARNON CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD QTRLY RENTAL INCOME FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY 1.9%, AND TOTALED NIS 711 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Gazit-Globe Reports Strong Financial Results in 2017; 14/03/2018 GAZIT-GLOBE: AMOUNT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $300M FROM $360M; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – SAME PROPERTY NOI FOR GROUP IN QUARTER INCREASED BY 3.7% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN 2017; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss $138M

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.66M shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 338,781 shares to 824,348 shares, valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 35,385 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.49% or 253,584 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP holds 72,679 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.44% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Ltd holds 90 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma holds 0.34% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 24,923 shares. Meritage Grp LP holds 2.91% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1.35 million shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.2% or 4,631 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,839 shares. Pictet Bank Limited reported 28,895 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 140,985 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 2.13% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,369 shares to 5,413 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,985 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY).

