Focused Wealth Management Decreased Its New Residential Invt (NRZ) Stake by $359,946; Jvl Advisors Has Boosted Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding by $3.54 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 20,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 1.05M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.58% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 8.18M shares traded or 9.38% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 60,403 shares to 105,497 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. Nierenberg Michael bought $990,000 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Friday, February 22. Saltzman David also bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Friday, May 3.