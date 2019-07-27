Focused Wealth Management Decreased Its New Residential Invt (NRZ) Position; E.L.F. Beauty (ELF) SI Decreased By 0.92%

E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) had a decrease of 0.92% in short interest. ELF’s SI was 5.37 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.92% from 5.42 million shares previously. With 456,100 avg volume, 12 days are for E.L.F. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s short sellers to cover ELF’s short positions. The SI to E.L.F. Beauty Inc’s float is 29.5%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 491,983 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has declined 37.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) stake by 99.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 19,997 shares as New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 106 shares with $2,000 value, down from 20,103 last quarter. New Residential Invt Corp now has $6.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 2.50M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $841.45 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Among 5 analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. e.l.f. Beauty had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Lc holds 37,035 shares. Blackrock holds 24.94M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 45,955 were reported by Eqis. Barclays Plc invested in 439,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 65,150 shares or 0.19% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 315,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 6,364 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 58,205 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv holds 11,300 shares. Advsr Cap Management reported 851,012 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 122,619 are held by Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested in 0.01% or 1.12M shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Saltzman David also bought $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares. The insider Sloves Andrew bought $29,974. Shares for $990,000 were bought by Nierenberg Michael on Friday, February 22.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Spdr Ser Tr (SST) stake by 82,984 shares to 380,072 valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust stake by 66,544 shares and now owns 868,992 shares. Invitae Corp was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Residential Inv had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

