Focused Wealth Management Decreased Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Value Declined; Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by $628,898 as Share Price Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 11,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 12,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 24,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.98 million shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 24/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 5,515 shares to 43,075 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 81,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Maxim Integrated Products: Good, Long-Term Growth Stock, But Trading At A Premium Valuation Already – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim (MXIM) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Solutions to Enhance MediaTek’s IVI Platform – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Investors Incorporated reported 4,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 15,275 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And owns 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 254,549 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company invested in 30,489 shares. Bainco Intll has 0.1% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 11,000 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.3% or 37.86M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk accumulated 0.05% or 270,762 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 139,748 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 11,226 shares. Advisors Llc owns 2,028 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd accumulated 22,002 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chem Bank & Trust accumulated 9,027 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Blackrock has 20.57M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $128.58M for 27.83 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Video Game Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, VZ, EA – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, CRM, EA – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Electronic Arts (EA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Advisors has 0.39% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tech Crossover Mngmt Vii Limited holds 8.4% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 2.25M shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 33,236 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 20,137 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 79,415 shares. 222,182 are owned by Stephens Investment Management Lc. Old National Financial Bank In holds 14,368 shares. Massachusetts Finance Commerce Ma owns 9.39 million shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,482 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.65% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dynamic Capital Mngmt reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Advisory Networks Limited stated it has 659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 1.16M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.2% or 190,261 shares.