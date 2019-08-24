Focused Wealth Management Decreased Holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) as Market Valuation Declined; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose, Holder Maple Capital Management Trimmed Position by $5.04 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $13.71 during the last trading session, reaching $805.44. About 380,147 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 6.24M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 29/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank cuts eight equities research positions in Dubai; 12/04/2018 – S&P PLACED DEUTSCHE BANK AG ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored Level lll American Depositary Receipt Program of HUYA Inc; 05/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: For Deutsche Bank, two Johns could be better than one; 27/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SELLS PRIVAT- UND FIRMENKUNDENGESCHAFT IN; 23/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Equities Review Said to Target CEEMEA Trading Cuts; 14/03/2018 – 70VD: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC CBOE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $128 FROM $127; 24/04/2018 – Grasshopper Solar closes CAD $270 million financing from Deutsche Bank; 07/05/2018 – Qiagen at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 22,773 shares to 30,773 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 20,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Major overhauls at Deutsche, Goldman – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Will Deutsche Bank Successfully Follow Through On Its Biggest Restructuring Plan Till Date? – Forbes” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Third Avenue Value Fund Comments on Deutsche Bank – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank: If It Didn’t Exist, Nobody Would Invent It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank mulls forming `bad bank’: WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 64.95 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Chipotle’s Q1 2019 Results – Forbes” on April 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Awards Bonuses to 2,600 Crew Members – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle: Consider Cutting Back On Burritos – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Record Highs On Horizon For Chipotle Stock – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Choice Equities Capital Management Says New Management is Doing a Good Job – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,068 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd invested in 1,416 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt holds 385,641 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 2,750 shares. Scotia Incorporated accumulated 701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Lc reported 66,310 shares stake. Allstate Corp owns 915 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 9,938 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.62% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 46,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 313 shares. South Texas Money owns 10,289 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.