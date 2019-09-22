Focused Wealth Management Decreased Holding in Citigroup (C) by $421,540 as Share Value Rose; Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Upped Its Position by $769,544

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 13,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.98M, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.25M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 47,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09 million shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 143,670 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 5,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,965 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa reported 198,698 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 208,366 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd accumulated 0.26% or 489,525 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 2,896 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 3,474 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon owns 3.35 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Old Republic Intl stated it has 1.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com accumulated 150,771 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 149,860 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 958 shares. Zeke Capital Lc has invested 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 29,672 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.13% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 7,535 shares. Braun Stacey Associates holds 5,439 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) stated it has 956 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 775,189 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 20,000 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Ltd Company invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet North America Advsr Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 35,751 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pzena Ltd Liability Co holds 7.80M shares. E&G Advisors LP reported 31,296 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. 31,317 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Altfest L J And Inc holds 0.15% or 8,130 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 714,989 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 33,730 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $374.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 60,947 shares to 885,295 shares, valued at $25.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 16,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.