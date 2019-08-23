Focused Wealth Management Decreased By $458,328 Its Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holding; Last Week Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Coverage

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) stake by 94.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as Deutsche Bank Ag (DB)’s stock declined 4.17%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 3,588 shares with $29,000 value, down from 60,879 last quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag now has $14.88B valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 5.60M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 07/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK TO HOLD SUPERVISORY BOARD MEETING ON SUNDAY FOR DISCUSSIONS ON LEADERSHIP ISSUES – TWO; 25/05/2018 – 15PE: DEUTSCHE BANK AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 31/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK AG HAS ADEQUATE CAPITAL, LIQUIDITY RESERVES; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 03/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NAMES THREE BANKERS TO LEAD GLOBAL M&A BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – German Regulator Opts Against Deutsche Bank Disclosure Probe; 06/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG: Issuance of Securities; 07/05/2018 – Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Varonis Systems has $9000 highest and $70 lowest target. $80’s average target is 13.46% above currents $70.51 stock price. Varonis Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Friday, March 15. Wedbush maintained Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. See Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 62,317 shares to 902,106 valued at $33.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) stake by 20,140 shares and now owns 87,404 shares. Cloudera Inc was raised too.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 144,676 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More