Focused Wealth Management Cut Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $344,612; Morningstar (MORN) Holding Maintained by Copeland Capital Management Llc

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,581 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23M, up from 149,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $154.03. About 60,307 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.77% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 09/05/2018 – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA CBA.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$83 FROM A$85; RATING ACCUMULATE; 26/03/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for February 2018; 25/04/2018 – MORNINGSTAR: $11B WITHDRAWN ON US EQUITY ACTIVE FUNDS IN MARCH; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Research Shows Record Flows to Target-Date Funds as Low-Cost, Passive Series Dominate; 17/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.60 FROM A$7.00; RATING HOLD; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR TO RESUME TRADING IN SHENZHEN MARCH 20; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 002447.SZ SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MARCH 20; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across the Enterprise; 24/04/2018 – ORICA LTD ORI.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$16.5 FROM A$15.0; RATING REDUCE; 18/05/2018 – Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 2.82M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Stockton holds 0.18% or 2,830 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 0% or 325 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc owns 0.04% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 3,511 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,651 shares. 3,021 are held by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,543 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0% or 17,458 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Eagle Asset reported 0.2% stake. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Invesco reported 0% stake. Cardinal Management owns 15,104 shares. Fund Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 5,800 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14,450 shares to 18,952 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,457 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $10.89 million activity.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 23,453 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.14% or 7,268 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com, a Japan-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 2,462 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 6,279 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 69,519 shares. 2,120 were reported by Manchester Mgmt Limited Com. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 6 shares. Financial Mgmt Professionals holds 0.02% or 400 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York, a New York-based fund reported 50,244 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Partners has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 112,195 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.2% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16.44 million shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 66,544 shares to 868,992 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 338,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 824,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M was made by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1.